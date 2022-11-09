Upcoming Nigerian singer, Dablixx Osha, has been reported dead at age 27.

His untimely demise is coming weeks after he released a song where he said his mother dreamt of his death.

Dablixx just released a song, Gone & Dead, before his death.

In his previous song titled Pray We Live Long, he rapped that his mother dreamt about him dying.

At the time of reporting, the cause of his death is unknown but his friends are mourning him on social media.

Born Oniyide Azeez, Dablixx Osha is a rapper and songwriter who specialises in rap music.

May his soul rest in peace!!