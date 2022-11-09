Ashantigold SC has withdrawn their application for Injunction against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to halt the playing of the Premier League at the Appeals Court.

Ashantigold SC had filed this application after the High Court (Human Rights) dismissed its Motion for injunction against playing of the league.

During the hearing before the Appeals Court on Wednesday, November 8, 2022, Counsel for Ashantigold SC informed the court of their decision to withdraw the application having apprised himself of the preliminary legal objection raised by the GFA in its Affidavit in Opposition.

Following the withdrawal, the GFA requested for cost of Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000) while Ashantigold SC pleaded to pay Three Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc3,000).

The Appeals Court after listening to the plea of Ashantigold SC awarded cost of Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc5,000) against Ashantigold SC.

The Premier League resumed last two weeks after it was put on hold on September 29 following a Motion on Notice for Injunction filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashgold and served on the GFA’s lawyers.