Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed best wishes to Muslims in Ghana as they observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Mr Mahama was hopeful that this fasting period would strengthen love and compassion within the various communities.

“Wishing our beloved Muslim brothers and sisters an edifying Ramadan Mubarak.

“Sighting the sliver crescent moon symbolises Allah’s faithfulness and heralds the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, marked by purification, generosity, and self-sacrifice,” he wrote on his Facebook timeline.

While acknowledging the challenges many Ghanaians are experiencing, Mr Mahama prayed that the 30-day period will unveil Allah’s unfailing grace.

“May this holy period of fasting and prayer instill in us, love, empathy and compassion for one another, and bring to us, our families and our nation countless blessings,” he added.