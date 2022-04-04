Controversial actress and singer Akuapem Poloo made her backside shake for Kofi Kinaata when they shared a stage at an event.

Poloo, who was moved by Kinaata’s stage craft at an artiste night jam, hopped onto the stage to unleash some dance moves.

She was all hyper while shaking her backside vigorously while engaging the Taadi-based artiste who was gingering his fans.

Their energies combined to lit a spark at the venue as the crowd chants in excitement.

The stage was at their mercy while Poloo was reciting the lyrics of Kofi Kinaata’s Change Level, and her demeanor shows she was so much in love with the song.

That, coupled with the love she has for Kinaata, who she described as her brother, made her come out to support him.

Video below: