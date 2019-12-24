1. Couples who raise a dog together have a stronger relationship

We have no doubts that a dog is a man’s best friend. Our furry friends bring unlimited joy to our lives and surprisingly, they can even work wonders for our love life with our partner. According to a research conducted by Rover.com, an American company that operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services, couples who raise a dog together are happier than those who do not.

2. ​Couples with dogs are 60 per cent happier

According to the research, almost 60 per cent participants admitted that their romantic relationships grew ‘happier and stronger’ after they got a dog. Also, 88 per cent couples agreed that raising a dog together required teamwork and according to the researchers, this helped the couples to co-ordinate with each other better. Also, 65 per cent participants agreed that having a dog helped them bond better.

3. It helped couples to spend more quality time together

Almost half of the respondents said that raising a dog with a partner gave them the opportunity to spend more quality time together. Whether taking the pet to the vet for regular check-ups or taking it out for a walk, such activities increased the ‘together time’ of the couples.

4. Raising a dog made the partner appear more appealing

The biggest surprise of the study came when 43 per cent of participants revealed that they found their partner sexier after getting a dog together. However, not every couple was happy after adopting a dog—one in six participants stated that their sex life took a turn for the worse because the pet dog often shared the bed with them!

5. The best time to get a pet

Should couples bring home a dog immediately after they start being in a relationship? Well, that would not be the best time to adopt a dog because, during the initial phase of a relationship, the couples need to invest more time on each other, rather than a third person. In fact, 33 per cent of the participants also said that they included a pet dog in their family only after being in the relationship for six months. Raising a dog is a serious commitment and couples should bring home a pet only after they are very sure about it.

6. ​It can be a deal-breaker if your partner doesn’t like dogs

Did you know it can be a deal-breaker if your partner is a ‘dog person’ and you don’t like dogs? Whether you agree to this or not but 36 per cent of the respondents said that they would consider it a deal-breaker if their partner didn’t like dogs or is averse to the idea of raising a pet together. No wonder a lot of people find it easier to trust a person who loves animals. What do you think?