1. Couples who raise a dog together have a stronger relationship
We have no doubts that a dog is a man’s best friend. Our furry friends bring unlimited joy to our lives and surprisingly, they can even work wonders for our love life with our partner. According to a research conducted by Rover.com, an American company that operates an online marketplace for people to buy and sell pet care services, couples who raise a dog together are happier than those who do not.
2. Couples with dogs are 60 per cent happier
According to the research, almost 60 per cent participants admitted that their romantic relationships grew ‘happier and stronger’ after they got a dog. Also, 88 per cent couples agreed that raising a dog together required teamwork and according to the researchers, this helped the couples to co-ordinate with each other better. Also, 65 per cent participants agreed that having a dog helped them bond better.
3. It helped couples to spend more quality time together
Almost half of the respondents said that raising a dog with a partner gave them the opportunity to spend more quality time together. Whether taking the pet to the vet for regular check-ups or taking it out for a walk, such activities increased the ‘together time’ of the couples.
4. Raising a dog made the partner appear more appealing
The biggest surprise of the study came when 43 per cent of participants revealed that they found their partner sexier after getting a dog together. However, not every couple was happy after adopting a dog—one in six participants stated that their sex life took a turn for the worse because the pet dog often shared the bed with them!
5. The best time to get a pet
Should couples bring home a dog immediately after they start being in a relationship? Well, that would not be the best time to adopt a dog because, during the initial phase of a relationship, the couples need to invest more time on each other, rather than a third person. In fact, 33 per cent of the participants also said that they included a pet dog in their family only after being in the relationship for six months. Raising a dog is a serious commitment and couples should bring home a pet only after they are very sure about it.
6. It can be a deal-breaker if your partner doesn’t like dogs
Did you know it can be a deal-breaker if your partner is a ‘dog person’ and you don’t like dogs? Whether you agree to this or not but 36 per cent of the respondents said that they would consider it a deal-breaker if their partner didn’t like dogs or is averse to the idea of raising a pet together. No wonder a lot of people find it easier to trust a person who loves animals. What do you think?