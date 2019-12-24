Christmas time is officially here! The time when the offices, markets, and shops are all decked up in shades of red, white and Christmas trees adorning every corner! One of the biggest celebrated festivals for Christians around the world, it has now moved on to be celebrated by people from other religions too and perhaps, remains to be one of the most exciting festivals for the little ones, who are spoiled by gifts and treats!

While Christmas spirit covers the entire month of December, do you actually know why the festival is celebrated on December 25, annually? We tell you the history and significance behind the same!

History

Well-wishers and the devout believe that December 25 was the day when Jesus Christ was born. However, historically, it has no backing. The Bible, considered as the holiest book for Christians does not mention the date as such. It is said that Jesus was born somewhere between 7BC and 2BC. In fact, there was a lot of dispute amongst Christians about the exact birth date!

The reason why December 25 rose to popularity has roots back in the 4th century. Pope Julius I, the ruler during that time officially declared that the birthday of Jesus will be celebrated on the 25th of December every year. Though still there are many different theories about to why Christmas is celebrated on the 25th of December. Many also say it was on 25th March that Mary (mother of Jesus) told that she will give birth to a very special baby, Jesus. Nine months later, baby Jesus came into the world and December 25 became a significant one for religious devotees.

There is also an interesting Adam and Eve story that links the Christmas celebration to the day we celebrate it now. According to folklore, when Adam and Eve fell, taking all the humanity into the darkness with them, God then did not leave us alone and showed us the way. This is the very same reason why Christmas is celebrated, God coming down to us to rescue us and did whatever it took to deliver us from sin and death.

Jesus came down as the Messiah to rescue people from the dangers of the ‘original sin’ and showered health, happiness, and joy in the world. Hence, it is believed that the true gift of Christmas is Jesus Christ, the son of God who willingly gave his life to save us from sin and eternal punishment. We are blessed and happy with this gift that God has given us.