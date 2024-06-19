A rainstorm has left in its wake the destruction of property worth millions of cedis at Adokwanta in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The storm, which was characterised by strong winds wreaked havoc in the Adokwanta town and surrounding environs following a 40-minute downpour.

Volta River Authority (VRA) resettlement quarters had their roofs ripped off along with some temporary structures in the area.

A sub-chief of the area, Nana Agyemang Kwame Obortuo told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that many people were counting their losses as they no longer had places to lay their heads.

Checks by the GNA revealed that many displaced persons were stranded, with some staying with relatives.

Victims also reported being left homeless with their families due to the disaster.

Speaking to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, he said his outfit is yet to receive news of the devastation and will conduct a thorough assessment of the situation.

