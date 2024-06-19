The Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Reverend Dr. Hilliard Dela Dogbe, has emphasised that elections should be based on the competence and ideas of candidates, rather than their religion or ethnicity.

Speaking at the second biennial session of East, West and mid-Ghana conferences in session at Pentecost Convention Centre in Gomoa, Reverend Dogbe highlighted the importance of focusing on the qualifications and vision of those running for office.

He urged Ghanaians to look beyond superficial attributes and to evaluate candidates on their ability to deliver effective governance.

Reverend Dogbe pointed out that reducing elections to issues of religion or ethnicity undermines the democratic process and can lead to divisiveness.

He argued that such considerations distract from the critical issues that affect the daily lives of citizens, such as economic development, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. By prioritizing competence and ideas, voters can ensure that the elected leaders are those best suited to address these pressing challenges.

The Christian Council Chairman also called on political parties to promote candidates who demonstrate a commitment to public service and possess a clear plan for the nation’s progress.

He noted that political parties have a responsibility to present the electorate with choices that reflect the highest standards of leadership. Reverend Boafo encouraged parties to engage in policy-driven campaigns that foster informed decision-making among voters.

In addition to addressing the role of political parties, Reverend Boafo appealed to religious and community leaders to educate their followers on the importance of voting based on merit.

He emphasised that religious and ethnic affiliations should not influence electoral choices, and leaders should advocate for a focus on the capabilities and proposals of candidates. This, he said, would contribute to a more inclusive and effective political system.

“Bishop Chair, Your Excellency Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, beloved here gathered, 2024 is a very significant year for us as a country: the Election of a new president of the Republic of Ghana. As we well know we have several candidates wanting to be President. I wish to admonish our political players and all of us to be wary of our language and uphold utmost tolerance in our engagements. Ghana is the only country that we have and it is imperative we do our best to protect its dignity and its peace.”

“Campaigns and engagements based on parochial interest, negative propaganda, and denigrating each other to win power are unhealthy. I further wish to admonish all of us the electorate to exercise decorum in our engagements. Our political party differences, ethnic differences and religious difference, should not divide us but rather reiterate our unity in diversity. Let us endeavour to be tolerant to the extent that ethnic, religious, and social identities should not be the basis of our decision-making or engagements.”

“Let us listen for ideas, reflect on the experience of the candidates, and prayerfully discern where to put your vote, and go out and vote,” he said.

Reverend Dogbe’s remarks come at a crucial time as Ghana prepares for its upcoming elections.

His call for an election centred on competence and ideas rather than religion or ethnicity resonates with many who seek a more mature and progressive political landscape.