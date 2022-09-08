His Majesty The King has described the death of Queen Elizabeth as a moment of “greatest sadness” for him and members of the Royal Family.

A statement issued from Buckingham Palace shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth read “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will deeply be felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday afternoon by the Royal Family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a tweet from The Royal Family noted.