President Akufo-Addo has extended his “deepest condolences” to the Royal Family over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The President in a tweet to commiserate with the Royal Family applauded the Queen for her tremendous contribution as the Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“As Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, she superintended over the dramatic transformation of the Union, and steered it to pay greater attention to our shared values and better governance. She was the rock that kept the organisation sturdy and true to its positive beliefs.”

To honour the memory of Queen Elizabeth II, the President has “directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September.”

The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday afternoon by the Royal Family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a tweet from The Royal Family noted.

His Majesty King Charles III subsequently described the Queen’s death as a moment of “greatest sadness” for him and members of the Royal Family.

A statement issued from the Buckingham Palace shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II read, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will deeply be felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”