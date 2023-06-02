The Assin North Constituency Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Apaah Martin, says James Gyakye Quayson is the “second Jesus Christ” of the Assin North constituency.

He believes that Mr Quayson will have a landslide victory in the upcoming bye-election because he has done so much for the people of the constituency.

He told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that the people of Assin North have already decided who they will vote for, and that the recent construction works on some roads within Assin Bereku will not sway their decision.

“Now that it is getting to the bye-election, they have started the construction of the road. It is not a bad thing, but we are telling them whether they construct the road or not, the people of Assin North have decided already,” he said.

He also questioned whether the construction would be continued after the bye-election.

He said that Mr Quayson won over 17,000 votes in the 2020 general election, defeating his contender who had 14,000 votes. He added that the NDC has set an agenda of securing 29,000 votes for Mr Quayson in the bye-election because he has done a lot for the people of Assin North.

