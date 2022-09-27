The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and the first time a World Cup has been played outside of the usual summer dates.
European, South American and other domestic football leagues will come to a halt for around six weeks as 32 countries compete to win the biggest prize in football.
The tournament begins on November 20 when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador after the opening ceremony.
After the group stage there will be the first knockout round for 16 teams, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final, on December 18.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Qatar World Cup:
- WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?
The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.
- WHAT IS THE FIRST GAME OF THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?
The first game will see hosts Qatar play Ecuador on November 20 in their Group A game at the Al Bayt Stadium.
- WHEN IS ENGLAND’S FIRST GAME AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?
England will play Iran in their Group B match on Monday, November 21 at 1pm BST.
- WHAT IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP SCHEDULE?
Kick-off times in UK time
GROUP STAGE
- Sunday November 20
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group A
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|19:00
- Monday November 21
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group B
|England vs Iran
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|13:00
|Group A
|Senegal vs Netherlands
|Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
|16:00
|Group B
|USA vs Wales
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|19:00
- Tuesday November 22
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group C
|Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|10:00
|Group D
|Denmark vs Tunisia
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|13:00
|Group C
|Mexico vs Poland
|Stadium 974, Doha
|16:00
|Group D
|France vs Australia
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|19:00
- Wednesday November 23
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group F
|Morocco vs Croatia
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|10:00
|Group E
|Germany vs Japan
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|13:00
|Group E
|Spain vs Costa Rica
|Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
|16:00
|Group F
|Belgium vs Canada
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|19:00
- Thursday November 24
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group G
|Switzerland vs Cameroon
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|10:00
|Group H
|Uruguay vs South Korea
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|13:00
|Group H
|Portugal vs Ghana
|Stadium 974, Doha
|16:00
|Group G
|Brazil vs Serbia
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|19:00
- Friday November 25
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group B
|Wales vs Iran
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|10:00
|Group A
|Qatar vs Senegal
|Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
|13:00
|Group A
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|16:00
|Group B
|England vs USA
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|19:00
- Saturday November 26
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group D
|Tunisia vs Australia
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|10:00
|Group C
|Poland vs Saudi Arabia
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|13:00
|Group D
|France vs Denmark
|Stadium 974, Doha
|16:00
|Group C
|Argentina vs Mexico
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|19:00
- Sunday November 27
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group E
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|10:00
|Group F
|Belgium vs Morocco
|Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
|13:00
|Group F
|Croatia vs Canada
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|16:00
|Group E
|Spain vs Germany
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|19:00
- Monday November 28
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group G
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|10:00
|Group G
|South Korea vs Ghana
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|13:00
|Group H
|Brazil vs Switzerland
|Stadium 974, Doha
|16:00
|Group H
|Portugal vs Uruguay
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|19:00
- Tuesday November 29
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group A
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|15:00
|Group A
|Ecuador vs Senegal
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|15:00
|Group B
|Wales vs England
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|19:00
|Group B
|Iran vs USA
|Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
|19:00
- Wednesday November 30
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group D
|Australia vs Denmark
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|15:00
|Group D
|Tunisia vs France
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|15:00
|Group C
|Poland vs Argentina
|Stadium 974, Doha
|19:00
|Group C
|Saudi Arabia vs Mexico
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|19:00
- Thursday December 1
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group F
|Croatia vs Belgium
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
|15:00
|Group F
|Canada vs Morocco
|Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
|15:00
|Group E
|Costa Rica vs Germany
|Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
|19:00
|Group E
|Japan vs Spain
|Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
|19:00
- Friday, December 2
|Group
|Match
|Stadium
|Time
|Group G
|South Korea vs Portugal
|Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
|15:00
|Group G
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
|15:00
|Group H
|Serbia vs Switzerland
|Stadium 974, Doha
|19:00
|Group H
|Cameroon vs Brazil
|Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
|19:00
- ROUND OF 16
Saturday December 3
- R16 1 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
- R16 2 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)
Sunday December 4
- R16 3 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
- R16 4 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
Monday December 5
- R16 5 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)
- R16 6 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)
Tuesday December 6
- R16 7 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
- R16 8 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
QUARTER-FINALS, Friday December 9
- QF1 – Winners of R16 5 vs. Winners of R16 6 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
- QF2 – Winners of R16 1 vs. Winners of R16 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
Saturday December 10
- QF 3 – Winners of R16 7 vs. Winners of R16 8 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
- QF 4 – Winners of R16 3 vs. Winners of R16 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
SEMI-FINALS, Tuesday December 13
- SF1 – Winners of QF 1 vs. Winners of QF 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)
Wednesday December 14
- SF2 – Winners of QF 3 vs. Winners of QF 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)
Saturday December 17
- Third place play-off, Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
FINAL, Sunday December 18
- World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)
HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP
Tickets to the World Cup are bought through FIFA’s official website, which requires registration.
There were three windows to purchase tickets with the last window closing in August.
Any remaining tickets can be bought on the site.
WHAT ARE THE STADIUMS AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?
Games will be played at:
- Al Bayt Stadium
- Khalifa International Stadium
- Al Thumama Stadium
- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
- Lusail Stadium
- Ras Abu Aboud Stadium/Stadium 974
- Education City Stadium
- Al Janoub Stadium
CAN I DRINK ALCOHOL AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?
Alcohol is legal in Qatar, but public consumption is forbidden.
You must be 21 or over to buy alcohol, typically from licensed hotel restaurants and bars.
There is a one-off licence in Qatar, which requires a permit.
It has been confirmed by FIFA that alcohol will be sold at stadiums before matches but alcohol cannot be sold during the game.
Alcohol will be sold at a fan zone, which can accommodate 40,000 people.
HOW DO I GET TO THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?
There are direct flights to the Qatari capital Doha from many British airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Edinburgh and Manchester.
WHAT ARE THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP GROUPS?
- Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
- Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
- Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
- Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
- Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
- Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
- Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
- Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP FINAL?
The World Cup final is due to kick off at 6pm local time, which will be 3pm UK time.