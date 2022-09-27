The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and the first time a World Cup has been played outside of the usual summer dates.

European, South American and other domestic football leagues will come to a halt for around six weeks as 32 countries compete to win the biggest prize in football.

The tournament begins on November 20 when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador after the opening ceremony.

After the group stage there will be the first knockout round for 16 teams, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final, on December 18.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Qatar World Cup:

WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.

WHAT IS THE FIRST GAME OF THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

The first game will see hosts Qatar play Ecuador on November 20 in their Group A game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

WHEN IS ENGLAND’S FIRST GAME AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

England will play Iran in their Group B match on Monday, November 21 at 1pm BST.

WHAT IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP SCHEDULE?

Kick-off times in UK time

GROUP STAGE

Sunday November 20

Group Match Stadium Time Group A Qatar vs Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 19:00

Monday November 21

Group Match Stadium Time Group B England vs Iran Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 13:00 Group A Senegal vs Netherlands Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 16:00 Group B USA vs Wales Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 19:00

Tuesday November 22

Group Match Stadium Time Group C Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 10:00 Group D Denmark vs Tunisia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 13:00 Group C Mexico vs Poland Stadium 974, Doha 16:00 Group D France vs Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 19:00

Wednesday November 23

Group Match Stadium Time Group F Morocco vs Croatia Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 10:00 Group E Germany vs Japan Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 13:00 Group E Spain vs Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 16:00 Group F Belgium vs Canada Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 19:00

Thursday November 24

Group Match Stadium Time Group G Switzerland vs Cameroon Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 10:00 Group H Uruguay vs South Korea Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 13:00 Group H Portugal vs Ghana Stadium 974, Doha 16:00 Group G Brazil vs Serbia Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 19:00

Friday November 25

Group Match Stadium Time Group B Wales vs Iran Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 10:00 Group A Qatar vs Senegal Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 13:00 Group A Netherlands vs Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 16:00 Group B England vs USA Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 19:00

Saturday November 26

Group Match Stadium Time Group D Tunisia vs Australia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 10:00 Group C Poland vs Saudi Arabia Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 13:00 Group D France vs Denmark Stadium 974, Doha 16:00 Group C Argentina vs Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 19:00

Sunday November 27

Group Match Stadium Time Group E Japan vs Costa Rica Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 10:00 Group F Belgium vs Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 13:00 Group F Croatia vs Canada Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 16:00 Group E Spain vs Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 19:00

Monday November 28

Group Match Stadium Time Group G Cameroon vs Serbia Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 10:00 Group G South Korea vs Ghana Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 13:00 Group H Brazil vs Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha 16:00 Group H Portugal vs Uruguay Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 19:00

Tuesday November 29

Group Match Stadium Time Group A Netherlands vs Qatar Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 15:00 Group A Ecuador vs Senegal Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 15:00 Group B Wales vs England Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 19:00 Group B Iran vs USA Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 19:00

Wednesday November 30

Group Match Stadium Time Group D Australia vs Denmark Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 15:00 Group D Tunisia vs France Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 15:00 Group C Poland vs Argentina Stadium 974, Doha 19:00 Group C Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 19:00

Thursday December 1

Group Match Stadium Time Group F Croatia vs Belgium Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 15:00 Group F Canada vs Morocco Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor 15:00 Group E Costa Rica vs Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 19:00 Group E Japan vs Spain Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 19:00

Friday, December 2

Group Match Stadium Time Group G South Korea vs Portugal Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 15:00 Group G Ghana vs Uruguay Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 15:00 Group H Serbia vs Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha 19:00 Group H Cameroon vs Brazil Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 19:00

ROUND OF 16

Saturday December 3

R16 1 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

R16 2 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday December 4

R16 3 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

R16 4 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday December 5

R16 5 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

R16 6 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

R16 7 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

R16 8 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

QUARTER-FINALS, Friday December 9

QF1 – Winners of R16 5 vs. Winners of R16 6 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

QF2 – Winners of R16 1 vs. Winners of R16 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday December 10

QF 3 – Winners of R16 7 vs. Winners of R16 8 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

QF 4 – Winners of R16 3 vs. Winners of R16 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

SEMI-FINALS, Tuesday December 13

SF1 – Winners of QF 1 vs. Winners of QF 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

SF2 – Winners of QF 3 vs. Winners of QF 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Saturday December 17

Third place play-off, Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

FINAL, Sunday December 18

World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP

Tickets to the World Cup are bought through FIFA’s official website, which requires registration.

There were three windows to purchase tickets with the last window closing in August.

Any remaining tickets can be bought on the site.

WHAT ARE THE STADIUMS AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

Games will be played at:

Al Bayt Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

Lusail Stadium

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium/Stadium 974

Education City Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium

CAN I DRINK ALCOHOL AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

Alcohol is legal in Qatar, but public consumption is forbidden.

You must be 21 or over to buy alcohol, typically from licensed hotel restaurants and bars.

There is a one-off licence in Qatar, which requires a permit.

It has been confirmed by FIFA that alcohol will be sold at stadiums before matches but alcohol cannot be sold during the game.

Alcohol will be sold at a fan zone, which can accommodate 40,000 people.

HOW DO I GET TO THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

There are direct flights to the Qatari capital Doha from many British airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Edinburgh and Manchester.

WHAT ARE THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP GROUPS?

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP FINAL?

The World Cup final is due to kick off at 6pm local time, which will be 3pm UK time.