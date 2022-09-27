World Cup trophy
The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be the first time the tournament has been held in the Middle East and the first time a World Cup has been played outside of the usual summer dates.

European, South American and other domestic football leagues will come to a halt for around six weeks as 32 countries compete to win the biggest prize in football.

The tournament begins on November 20 when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador after the opening ceremony.

After the group stage there will be the first knockout round for 16 teams, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals, third-place playoff and the final, on December 18.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 Qatar World Cup:

  • WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

The World Cup runs from November 20 to December 18.

  • WHAT IS THE FIRST GAME OF THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

The first game will see hosts Qatar play Ecuador on November 20 in their Group A game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

  • WHEN IS ENGLAND’S FIRST GAME AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

England will play Iran in their Group B match on Monday, November 21 at 1pm BST.

  • WHAT IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP SCHEDULE?

Kick-off times in UK time

GROUP STAGE

  1. Sunday November 20
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group AQatar vs EcuadorAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
  • Monday November 21
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group BEngland vs IranKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group ASenegal vs NetherlandsAl Thumama Stadium, Al Khor16:00
Group BUSA vs WalesAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
  • Tuesday November 22
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group CArgentina vs Saudi ArabiaLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail10:00
Group DDenmark vs TunisiaEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group CMexico vs PolandStadium 974, Doha16:00
Group DFrance vs AustraliaAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah19:00
  • Wednesday November 23
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group FMorocco vs CroatiaAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor10:00
Group EGermany vs JapanKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group ESpain vs Costa RicaAl Thumama Stadium, Al Khor16:00
Group FBelgium vs CanadaAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
  • Thursday November 24
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group GSwitzerland vs CameroonAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah10:00
Group HUruguay vs South KoreaEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group HPortugal vs GhanaStadium 974, Doha16:00
Group GBrazil vs SerbiaLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
  • Friday November 25
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group BWales vs IranAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan10:00
Group AQatar vs SenegalAl Thumama Stadium, Al Khor13:00
Group ANetherlands vs EcuadorKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan16:00
Group BEngland vs USAAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
  • Saturday November 26
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group DTunisia vs AustraliaAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah10:00
Group CPoland vs Saudi ArabiaEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group DFrance vs DenmarkStadium 974, Doha16:00
Group CArgentina vs MexicoLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
  • Sunday November 27
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group EJapan vs Costa RicaAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan10:00
Group FBelgium vs MoroccoAl Thumama Stadium, Al Khor13:00
Group FCroatia vs CanadaKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan16:00
Group ESpain vs GermanyAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
  • Monday November 28
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group GCameroon vs SerbiaAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah10:00
Group GSouth Korea vs GhanaEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan13:00
Group HBrazil vs SwitzerlandStadium 974, Doha16:00
Group HPortugal vs UruguayLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
  • Tuesday November 29
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group ANetherlands vs QatarAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor15:00
Group AEcuador vs SenegalKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group BWales vs EnglandAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
Group BIran vs USAAl Thumama Stadium, Al Khor19:00
  • Wednesday November 30
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group DAustralia vs DenmarkAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah15:00
Group DTunisia vs FranceEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group CPoland vs ArgentinaStadium 974, Doha19:00
Group CSaudi Arabia vs MexicoLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
  • Thursday December 1
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group FCroatia vs BelgiumAhmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group FCanada vs MoroccoAl Thumama Stadium, Al Khor15:00
Group ECosta Rica vs GermanyAl Bayt Stadium, Al Khor19:00
Group EJapan vs SpainKhalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan19:00
  • Friday, December 2
GroupMatchStadiumTime
Group GSouth Korea vs PortugalEducation City Stadium, Al Rayyan15:00
Group GGhana vs UruguayAl Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah15:00
Group HSerbia vs SwitzerlandStadium 974, Doha19:00
Group HCameroon vs BrazilLusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail19:00
  • ROUND OF 16

Saturday December 3

  • R16 1 – Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
  • R16 2 – Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 7pm)

Sunday December 4

  • R16 3 – Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
  • R16 4 – Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Monday December 5

  • R16 5 – Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)
  • R16 6 – Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Tuesday December 6

  • R16 7 – Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
  • R16 8 – Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

QUARTER-FINALS, Friday December 9

  • QF1 – Winners of R16 5 vs. Winners of R16 6 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)
  • QF2 – Winners of R16 1 vs. Winners of R16 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday December 10

  • QF 3 – Winners of R16 7 vs. Winners of R16 8 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)
  • QF 4 – Winners of R16 3 vs. Winners of R16 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

SEMI-FINALS, Tuesday December 13

  • SF1 – Winners of QF 1 vs. Winners of QF 2 (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Wednesday December 14

  • SF2 – Winners of QF 3 vs. Winners of QF 4 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)

Saturday December 17

  • Third place play-off, Third place play-off (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

FINAL, Sunday December 18

  • World Cup final (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 3pm)

HOW TO GET TICKETS FOR THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP

Tickets to the World Cup are bought through FIFA’s official website, which requires registration.

There were three windows to purchase tickets with the last window closing in August.

Any remaining tickets can be bought on the site.

WHAT ARE THE STADIUMS AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

Games will be played at:

  • Al Bayt Stadium
  • Khalifa International Stadium
  • Al Thumama Stadium
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
  • Lusail Stadium
  • Ras Abu Aboud Stadium/Stadium 974
  • Education City Stadium
  • Al Janoub Stadium

CAN I DRINK ALCOHOL AT THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

Alcohol is legal in Qatar, but public consumption is forbidden.

You must be 21 or over to buy alcohol, typically from licensed hotel restaurants and bars.

There is a one-off licence in Qatar, which requires a permit.

It has been confirmed by FIFA that alcohol will be sold at stadiums before matches but alcohol cannot be sold during the game.

Alcohol will be sold at a fan zone, which can accommodate 40,000 people.

HOW DO I GET TO THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP?

There are direct flights to the Qatari capital Doha from many British airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Edinburgh and Manchester.

WHAT ARE THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP GROUPS?

  • Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
  • Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
  • Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
  • Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
  • Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
  • Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
  • Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
  • Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

WHEN IS THE 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP FINAL?

The World Cup final is due to kick off at 6pm local time, which will be 3pm UK time.




