The 2022 World Cup runners-up, France, received a warm welcome back home despite losing Sunday’s final to Argentina.

There were fears the players would be abused because Aurelien Tchouameni and Kingsley Coman missed their efforts from the spot in the penalty shootout. Though some players reportedly suffered racist abuse on social media, it wasn’t the same when they touched down in Paris.

Many fans gave the team thunderous claps as they waved back from the top of a building.

Votre accueil fait chaud au cœur 💙

Merci 🫶 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/DM5CREzd4L — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) December 19, 2022

France looked to be out of the final at Khalifa International Stadium after 36 minutes into the game when Argentina were 2-0 up.

Mbappe scored twice in two minutes in the final 10 minutes to force the game into extra-time. Messi scored again to make it 3-2 for La Albiceleste before Mbappe struck the leveler two minutes to the end of extra-time for the game to be decided on penalties.

Argentina eventually triumphed 4-2 on penalties to win their first world title in 36 years.

The great fight from Les Bleus seems to have won the hearts of French fans, who gave the players a rousing welcome.

