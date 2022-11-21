The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a statement following a minor incident that occurred in the Black Stars hotel on Sunday.

It is said that the entire team was made to evacuate the hotel in Doha after an emergency alarm went off.

However, the place was marked safe and the team was allowed to re-occupy the hotel after 45 minutes of check by the Qatar Fire Service crew.

“Just after 1430 Qatar time, on Sunday, November 20th, the emergency alarm at the Ghana team hotel in Doha went off, prompting all occupants to self-evacuate.

“The Qatar Fire Service crew arrived shortly after to attend to the emergency alarm,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Black Stars held their first training session on Sunday ahead of Portugal’s game.

The team will open their World Cup campaign with Portugal on Thursday, November 22 at 4:00pm.