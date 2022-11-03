Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the Pwalugu Multipurpose dam project is facing financial challenges.

According to him, this is what has resulted in the long delay in its construction.

Dr Bawumia revealed this on Wednesday, November 2, at the launch of the Northern Development Authority’s five-year strategic plan in Tamale.

However, he said government is committed to the project and will look for funds for its construction.

“Though the project is facing financial challenges, we are determined to find the resources to complete the construction of the dam,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the Pwalugu Multipurpose dam project in 2020.

It was to be funded with a Sydohydro facility of $993 million.

The project, awarded to China Power International group, was scheduled for completion four years after the sod cutting.

The project was aimed at addressing the perennial flooding associated with the spillage of the Bagre dam from neighbouring Burkina-Faso and also providing 60MW and 50MW of hydro and solar electricity respectively.

But physical construction of the project at Kurugu in the North East Region is yet to commence after two years and 10 months into the project’s execution period.