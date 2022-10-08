Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, has argued that Ghana has a seeming overburdened public sector, a reason for which state agencies are struggling to be profitable or efficient.

According to the academic, there is sufficient data from international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also the annual budget of the state, which clearly indicates that the bloated recruitment of people into public service is fast becoming a drain on the public purse aside it’s associated problem of crippling the optimum functioning of state agencies.

“There are too many people in the system. We spend a lot of money taking care of people in the system whose contributions are negligible. You have people who are not doing anything but are still in the system,” he said.

When asked by Blessed Sogah, host of The Pulse on Friday, October 7, 2022, about the possible remedial measures, Professor Bonus intimated that the powers that be ought to make a conscious effort to sanitize the sector in order to free up the fiscal space and also to protect the public purse.