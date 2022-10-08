Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to arrest the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, over his alleged involvement in illegal mining.

Mr Kpebu’s call for arrest follows allegations that Mr Boasiako, a.k.a Chairman Wontumi, has been engaging in illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.

His company, Akonta Mining Limited was also cited in this illegality.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr Kpebu stated that he will personally lodge a complaint if the Police fail to take action.

Mr Kpebu pointed out that he is making this move because “President Akufo-Addo has shown that for him, he will cover up all erring appointees. That is his mantra.”

“I will call Erastus that we should go, I will accompany him. If he is not willing to be the complainant, I am willing because if the Police are not willing to take in Chairman Wontumi I will go and lodge an official complaint and be complainant in the case so that they will start a formal investigation,” he said.

According to him, the Police have been swift in the arrest of culprits in other cases therefore surprised by the delay in the arrest of Chairman Wontumi.

“.. Now IGP, save our day, save Ghana, rein in Wontumi…Where is IGP, can’t he go and arrest Wontumi?” he asked.

However, Chairman Wontumi has denied reports that he is involved in illegal mining.

He insisted that his company, Akonta Mining Limited, has all the required documentation.

Speaking on Wontumi TV on Monday, Chairman Wontumi said he is ready to make the documents available.

“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work.”

“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,” he added.

In the meantime, the National Democratic Congress has asked President Akufo-Addo to demonstrate his commitment toward the fight against ‘galamsey’ by prosecuting his officials who have been found complicit in illegal mining immediately.

National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi at a press conference on Thursday said the government is being rhetorical rather than taking action against the menace.

He said the only way government could resolve the issue is by cracking the whip on its own officials.

“Ghanaians are tired of your flowery speeches and useless rhetoric. The so-called fight against ‘galamsey’ has been a spectacular failure and the only way to salvage it is for you to man up and finally begin to crack the whip on your errant appointees and NPP functionaries who are neck-deep in the ‘galamsey’ business.

“We demand the immediate prosecution of all NPP functionaries and NPP officials who have engaged in illegal mining such as Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, the evidence is clear, Andy Owusu, Ekow Ewusi, Prof. Frimpong Boateng among others,” he stated.