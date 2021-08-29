Proprietor of Bright Star International School shot dead by unknown assailants

The proprietor of Bright Star International School at Kwamekrom has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Pokrom in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Frederick Ohene Gyan, who is also said to be the owner of Bright Stars Football Academy, was allegedly killed while entering his room around 10:00pm on Friday.

A resident said she heard him scream for help, so she went to his aid and found him crawling in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

The police found an empty pistol shell and bloodstains at the crime scene.

The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.