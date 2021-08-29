A 45-year-old hunter has allegedly been shot dead by his brother while on their way to hunting in the Okyerekrom Forest near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

Kwabena Bronya and deceased Kwadjo Nkrumah, 36, both lived at Nzema-Nkwanta near Bibiani in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai municipality in the Western North Region.

According to sources, the hunter, who had already loaded his gun, handed it over to the suspect to temporarily hold it while he passes water at a nearby bush.

But, the gun went off and Mr Nkrumah was accidentally shot to the ground. He was rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A Unit Committee chairman of Nzema Nkwanta Electoral Area, Akubila, narrating the incident said all those who were with the siblings when the sad incident occurred were still wondering how the bullet fired out of the gun.

The suspect is currently at the Nyinahin police to assist them with investigation whilst the body of the deceased has been deposited at Bibiani mortuary for an autopsy.