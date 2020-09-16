Prophet Osei Kofi Elijah, Founder and Leader of Springs of Grace and Power Embassy International, has, in a video circulating online, said that prophets who are predicting John Dramani Mahama’s victory in the 2020 elections are lightweight prophets.

According to him, they should leave that job for the heavyweight men of God because clearly they are just predicting and their predictions are not what God says.

“Some of the people who are predicting Mahama’s victory in 2020 are light. They are not heavy. Some of these jobs you need to leave them for the experienced and heavyweights to do them,” he said.

When asked if he was talking about Nigel Gaisie, he said: ”I’ve not mentioned Nigel Gaisie’s name and it’s not only him who has said Mahama will win, a lot of people have predicted that Mahama will win.”

He continued: “There are predictions and if he has predicted that’s fine but they shouldn’t say it is the mind of God.”

He recalled that “in 2016, the fever of Nana Addo was all over the country and through viral marketing when Nana Addo even sipped Kalypo it increased sales of Kalypo. Even today, when Nana Addo says Fellow Ghanaians, people design it in dresses and wear it. So if the man is going to win the elections we should smell it. If change is coming won’t you see it? When someone is predicting, the political parties need to be careful.”

The prophet acknowledged that pastors are currently losing their dignity because of how they carry themselves and the kind of things they have done and therefore called on colleague pastors and prophets to change their ways.