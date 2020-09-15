Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Asawasi Constituency, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has described former President John Mahama as a very special person.

According to him, God has ordained him for a second term in office, adding that he watched him excel as a Deputy Minister and as President and is of the firm conviction that he is the best thing to have happened to the National Democratic Congress.

“I always say that Mahama has already been ordained by God. As Vice President of Ghana some years back, he slept and woke up and headed to work and then was made the President of Ghana, how then do you describe such a person if he is not from God?. He is destined for greatness,” he stated at the party’s Townhall Meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

