A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has lauded the integrity of the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang exhibits.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsfile, Mr Fuseini extolled Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s commitment to truthfulness

He noted the track record and affirmed her readiness to address any queries or concerns.

“When she was the Education Minister, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang did a lot. And she’s available to answer all questions. Her integrity is admirable. Her reputation for speaking the truth is admired and appreciated by all,” he said on Saturday.

He emphasised Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s willingness to engage in open dialogue, arguing that her commitment to truthfulness instils confidence and fosters trust among the public.

The former lawmaker highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in public service, noting that Opoku-Agyemang’s integrity sets a commendable example for others to follow.

“It is said that truth is never afraid of conversation. And because of her truth, she’s not afraid of conversation. So if you bring your issues, she will deal with them as truthfully as she can.”