Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has been appointed the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana (Legon), effective August 1, 2021.

Prof Amfo, until her appointment, was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at the University.

Her appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Registrar of the University, Mercy Haizel Ashia.

The statement noted the decision follows the constitution of a new Governing Council chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

“The Council considered Section 10 (2)(b) of the University of Ghana, Act 2010 (Act 806), and Section 6 (3) of the University of Ghana, and decided on the appointment of the senior of the two Pro-Vice-Chancellors, to act.

“Prof Appiah Amfo is taking over the role until such a time the University Council appoints a substantive Vice-Chancellor,” the statement announced.

She is to act in the position following the expiration of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu on July 31, 2021.

The 49-year-old woman will not only be the first woman, but also the youngest to serve in this position at the premier University if she is approved.

The appointee is a Professor of Linguistics and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs on November 1, 2019.

