Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has pledged its support to the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Backing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s new directives he issued in a national address Sunday night, TAGG pledged to be law abiding and respect authorities in Ghana, with regards to the laid-down protocols.

The organisation, in a bid to create awareness on the novel respiratory virus, has rolled out educational programmes in Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions to educate the public and traders on the third wave of the pandemic.

“We believe the move to educate the general public to abide by the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the third wave is by all standards critical, especially for traders,” it said in a press statement.

Read below press release for more: