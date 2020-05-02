Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has eulogised the Former Head of political news at Media General, Edward Kwabi following his demise.

The late broadcaster was buried today, May 2, 2020 in a private burial ceremony in Accra amid the ban on social gathering.

Mr Kwabi, as he was affectionately called by his colleagues, died on March 2, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

MORE:

TV3 editor has died

Burial arrangement for late TV3 editor announced [Photo]

Taking to his Facebook page, Professor Gyampo said he was grateful for the genuine friendship they shared together while he was alive.

He said though he was saddened that he was unable to pay his last respect due to the ban on social gathering, he would forever cherish their friendship.

He posted: “ For once, I am unable to say much because I am very hurt and sad that I couldn’t even come and pay you my last respect because of the 25 People Limit for such gatherings around this time. All I can say is, thank you for your genuine friendship.

“May the God you knew prior to your death keep you safe till we meet again. You won’t fall sick again. You won’t go to hospital again. The pain you hid from me won’t be there again.”

Eddie, I love you.

Read his full post below: