Suspended political science lecturer of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to fully unlock the country without announcing a thorough prior preparation process.

According to him, it is important for the government to first have about two weeks of no new recorded cases of infection.

READ ALSO:

Prof Gyampo’s touching message to late TV3 editor [read]

READ: Prof Gyampo chides cynics of govt

Covid-19 and Ghana’s election 2020: Prof. Gyampo’s take

“Fully unlocking at a time when we have more than 3,000 infected cases, without considering paragraph 1, may be problematic, as partisan political expediency, may be read into the decision, in a manner that may undermine the cohesion needed in fighting the pandemic,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Check out his post below: