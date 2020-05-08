Suspended political science lecturer of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to fully unlock the country without announcing a thorough prior preparation process.
According to him, it is important for the government to first have about two weeks of no new recorded cases of infection.
“Fully unlocking at a time when we have more than 3,000 infected cases, without considering paragraph 1, may be problematic, as partisan political expediency, may be read into the decision, in a manner that may undermine the cohesion needed in fighting the pandemic,” he said in a post on Facebook.
