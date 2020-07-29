Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof Yaw Gyampo, has given his assessment of the official outdooring ceremony and speech of Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential Candidate.

In his assessment of the entire function as well as the speech delivered by Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Prof Gyampo said he was unable to compare her with Dr Bawumia as the two are different personalities with unique attributes.

He, however, thinks the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC in her speech touched on a lot of important issues and thinks she will make the 2020 general elections a very competitive one.

He went on to give Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s speech a high score.

Read Prof Gyampo’s assessment of the function to find out how much he score Prof Jane Opoku-Agyeman:

My Assessment of Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang’s Out-Dooring:

1. The absence of Podium during the initial presentations of Asiedu Nketiah and Ofosu Ampofo, was a needless lapse, as it made speaking/reading a bit difficult for Ofosu Ampofo in particular. Flipping through the pages without a Podium was tight.

2. Asiedu Ntetiah’s extempore speech was good, particularly as he damage-controlled Sammy Gyamfi’s gaffe and showed much political maturity in handling the threat to deal with alleged unprofessional conduct of some security officers, in the on-going registration process by a future NDC administration.

3. The day wasn’t for JM. He spoke too much. He shouldn’t have given us the chance to compare his speech to that of his Vice Presidential Candidate.

4. The religious solemnity and the rendition of music by the choir, arrested much attention. The event (especially the beginning) was almost turned into a church. But given that we are a notoriously “churchical and religious people”, this didn’t spoil anything.

5. Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang endeared herself to her listeners and watchers. You cannot say you hated her after her speech. She borrowed Obama’s style of tracing background to season speeches, and in my view, this worked fine.

6 it was an outdooring and hence I was expecting her to be brief in her speech. She could have properly owned her speech by speaking extempore, as an accomplished academic, without the aid of a tele-prompter. This would have addressed the challenge she suffered at the concluding part of her speech, when clearly, the prompter stopped working.

7. She outlined a few issues that may be tackled with her support, including meaningful, quality and comprehensive education; vocational and technical training; institutional reforms to address youth aspirations; and creating opportunities that transcends political patronage. To my mind, these are known, basic and elementary challenges confronting us.

8. The economy is the most important consideration for all countries at the moment, given the impact of COVID-19 on the world. I was therefore hoping to hear something small around the area, especially, as she decided to outline some issues confronting us, that require action. But there was nothing said about the economy. One doesn’t need to be an economist to talk about our economy. Our Parliamentarians aren’t all economists, yet they debate government’s budget and economic policies.

9. All in all, I think she did well and she is one of the reasons why the 2020 elections would be competitive. I will score her 70 percent. I am unable to compare her to Dr Bawumia because they are two different personalities, each with unique attributes.