Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo, has commended First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on her decision to refund all allowances paid to her, since January 2017.

According to the Professor, the decision is worth emulating.

The First Lady had declined an offer for salaries to be paid to her in line with recommendations by the Prof. Ntiamoa-Baidu-led committee. Her decision followed public outcry against the recommendation.

According to a statement issued by her office, Mrs Akufo-Addo also “decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e. from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.”

Reacting to this in a write up, the Professor insisted that the First Lady must be lauded for her action.

“I won’t say you have succumbed to the legitimately expressed venomous pressure against the recommendation to regularise your allowances into salary.

“Rather, I will say, you have simply displayed some politically fine principles and conscience that do not come cheap. Well done. Others must follow,” he said in the statement addressed to Mrs Akufo-Addo.

He further asked Members of Parliament who have never been voted out of Parliament to refund all ex-gratia paid to them since they are illegal.