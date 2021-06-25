The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given officials of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) a five-day ultimatum to produce payment vouchers amounting to GH¢627,490.00.

PAC has ordered the vouchers totaling 54 must reach the Committee by the close of June 30, 2021.

According to the 2017 report of the Auditor-General, officials of NITA failed to produce documents to back some payments it made which is in breach of Regulation 1 of the Financial Administration Regulation, 2004.

Appearing before the Committee, the Director-General of NITA, Richard Okyere-Fosu, said they failed to produce the documents during the audit as a result of relocation to their new office.

But the justification did not sit well with members of PAC who described the conduct as unacceptable, following which the Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, issued the directive.

Mr Avedzi added the committee was unhappy over the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s failure to accompany officials of NITA to the public hearing.

However, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mrs Magdalene Apenteng, told the Committee the Minister was on a presidential assignment.

