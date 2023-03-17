Some prison officers and prisoners who are direct beneficiaries of the late football legend Christian Atsu have honoured him ahead of his funeral which is taking place today.

The staff and inmates of the Nsawam prison held a procession to transition him properly into glory and show appreciation for his unwavering support for them when he was alive.

Chaired by the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons, Issac Kofi Egyir, they paid their final tribute and announced a thanksgiving service come Sunday.

The procession was followed by a football game between the prison officers and the inmate 11 team.

It was a privilege to be invited to witness a game played by the Prisoners and Prison Officers to show their last respect to our late brother, Christian Atsu.

He leaves a lasting legacy across board, especially in the prison service of Ghana.



The officers rocked a red jersey and inmates, green – all presented by Atsu – as they took over the Nsawam park.

The game ended with the officers as the victorious team.

Black Stars player, Samuel Inkoom, was a special guest invited to witness the game on behalf of his team members.

Speaking on his experience, he tweeted that it was a privilege to watch the prisoners and inmates show their last respects by doing what he loved the most, football.

He said he believes Atsu left a legacy across board, especially in the prison service of Ghana. May his Soul Rest in peace.