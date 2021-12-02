Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei

Actor Prince David Osei has left fans and followers in awe with photos of his adorable children.

The photo, which has warmed many hearts, spotted two girls with a striking resemblance and a son.

Depicting the bond that exists between them, his son, David Nana Osei held one of his sisters as they pose for the camera.

David sat on a lover’s bench while his two sisters stood around him with their bags clad in winter coats.

ALSO READ:

Posting the photo on his Instagram page, he wrote: SEEDS💚❤️💙 Trinity 444 555 🦅🔥.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR