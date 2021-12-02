Actor Prince David Osei has left fans and followers in awe with photos of his adorable children.
The photo, which has warmed many hearts, spotted two girls with a striking resemblance and a son.
Depicting the bond that exists between them, his son, David Nana Osei held one of his sisters as they pose for the camera.
David sat on a lover’s bench while his two sisters stood around him with their bags clad in winter coats.
Posting the photo on his Instagram page, he wrote: SEEDS💚❤️💙 Trinity 444 555 🦅🔥.