Primary healthcare professionals across the country are attending a health entrepreneurship workshop by the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative, KNUST in partnership with Mastercard Foundation in Kumasi.

The 60 recipients selected from all the 16 regions constitute the inaugural cohort.

The 10-day event under the auspices of the Health Entrepreneurship pillar of the Collaborative aims to empower professionals in nurturing entrepreneurial mindset to develop robust health initiatives in Ghana.

The pillar lead, Prof. Wilberforce Owusu-Ansah said at the opening ceremony: “We need a new paradigm shift in terms of our thinking. What we have is a fixed mindset. What is required of us here is a growth mindset.

” Not every single person here will end up generating ideas to run a business, what we are expecting of you is mindset change, attitudinal change so that you can be able think creatively and innovatively and also be more entrepreneurial.”

Dr. Isaac Tweneboah Kodua, the lead facilitator, guaranteed participants that the coursework would be practical, aiming to enhance their comprehension of concepts.

The primary objective of the Africa Higher Education Health Collaborative is to build and strengthen the capacity of Health care students and professionals to meet growing demand for Primary Health Care in Ghana.