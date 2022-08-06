SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 1 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 August 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches for this opening round is Manchester City opening the defence of their title with a trip to London to face West Ham United. The Citizens have made major changes in attack in the off-season, bringing striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, and the Norwegian is excited to be a part of the Premier League champions’ campaign.

“It was a big step going to Molde from my hometown club, it was a a big step going to Salzburg, Dortmund and now City but it has been going good,” said Haaland of his career progression, before adding:

“Like I have been doing my whole career, I will try to enjoy every single minute, every moment, try not to think too much. Overthinking is not a good thing for every human being. I just try to relax when I can and work hard.”

The round opens on the evening of Friday 5 August with Crystal Palace hosting Arsenal – the Gunners will be keen to avoid a repeat of last season, when they were beaten by Brentford on the opening Friday of the season – while Liverpool will get their campaign underway in the early kick-off on Saturday when they visit newly-promoted Fulham.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is confident that the “new blood” in his squad will push the regulars on to greater heights: “I have no doubt about the quality of the boys,” said the German. “We brought in new players – yes, we lost a few players – but we brought in new players; if you want, fresh blood, really helpful. There are no places already sorted, who will play where.

“The boys will make pressure, which is important. We have five subs from now on in the Premier League as well – we have to get used to that, we have to adapt to that. I’m really looking forward to it. There are no guarantees in football but there’s a good chance that we (will) play another good season, I would say.”

The weekend also features Everton hosting Chelsea – which will see Frank Lampard come up against his former club – Nottingham Forest making their long-awaited return to top-flight football with a trip to Newcastle United, and Manchester United hosting Brighton & Hove Albion for what will be new manager Erik ten Hag’s first official game in charge.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 5-7 August 2022

All times CAT

Friday 5 August

21:00: Crystal Palace v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Saturday 6 August

13:30: Fulham v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 3

16:00: Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

18:30: Everton v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 7 August