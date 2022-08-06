A vehicle at the Mensah Sarbah Hall car park was set ablaze as a result of a clash between Vandals and Vikings last night.
Residents of Commonwealth Hall of the University are otherwise known as Vandals and Sarbah Hall residents are also called Vikings.
A post on Univers TV’s Twitter page indicates that the reason for the clash is, however, not yet known.
UG: A vehicle at the Mensah Sarbah Hall car park has been set ablaze as a result of the clash between the Vandals and Vikings this evening.
The reason for the clash is however still not clear yet.#UniversNews @Ug_src @UnivofGh pic.twitter.com/Iz5hbg13gv— Univers TV (@univers1057fm) August 6, 2022