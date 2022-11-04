SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 15 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 5 to Sunday 6 November 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Chelsea and Arsenal for a London derby at Stamford Bridge on the early afternoon of Sunday 6 November. The Blues have made steady progress under new manager Graham Potter and will be eager to test themselves against a Gunners team which has enjoyed a fine campaign thus far.

Potter says he will be looking to England international Mason Mount for a big performance: “He enjoys the game, loves the game, loves the club, loves his teammates, wants to win, wants to improve, is open-minded, prepared to suffer, prepared to do the ugly side of the game,” said the Blues manager.

“Then he also has the quality to be the match winner, but the other stuff, I think, is the stuff below the water, below the iceberg. That’s what maybe you don’t recognise or see with him, but he is a top person, a top professional.”

Sunday also features a potential thriller between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in North London, with both Spurs and the Reds desperate to pick up a big win as the mid-season break for the World Cup looms ever closer.

“It will be a difficult game. At the same time, I enjoy the fact that this test is coming now. We need to understand very well what are our ambitions and to continue to try to get good results,” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

Saturday’s action features champions Manchester City at home to Fulham, as well as Everton chasing a key win against Leicester City at Goodison Park, while Sunday also brings a London derby between West Ham United and Crystal Palace, as well as Manchester United visiting Villa Park.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has brushed off recent criticism of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes: “I think Bruno is playing really good this season, so I can see in that fact, he can produce more goals, assists,” said the Dutchman.

“But I think he’s often in the line of the goal and he’s playing a massive role in a lot of moments of football for us: in building up attacks, creativity, movement, but also in transitions, in both sides, in the defensive transitions he’s magnificent and doing a really good job so I’m really happy with his performances.”

Premier League broadcast details, 5-6 November 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 5 November

17:00: Leeds United v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

17:00: Manchester City v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Action

17:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

19:30: Everton v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 6 November