The Supreme Court has, for the second time, adjourned the case against presidential spouses and vice-presidential spouses being paid allowances to July 27.

The first adjournment from the Apex Court was from May 4, 2022, to today.

Legal arguments were filed in the case by a private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, on behalf of his clients, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, Dr Clement Apaak, Builsa South MP and Frederick Nii Commey.

Their lawyer, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo, insisted that the First and Second Ladies are not Article 71 Office Holders and, as such, requested that the Supreme Court declare portions of the Prof Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu-led Committee report which suggested allowances be paid to First and Second Ladies as unconstitutional, null, void, and of no effect.

The Committee had recommended that presidential spouses be paid monthly allowances equal to that of a Cabinet Minister.

Mr. Dafeamekpor who was in Court on Wednesday was not pleased with the adjournment of the case but appreciated the processes of the court system.