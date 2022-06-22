Floods on Takoradi-Agona-Tarkwa highway an engineering problem - Western Region Minister

The Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has attributed the perennial flooding incident on the Takoradi-Agona-Tarkwa highway to an engineering problem.

According to him, wetlands that have been converted into residential area is a contributing factor to the disturbing phenomenon.

“We’ve come to realise that there are some sinks in this area and over time the lands have been sold and permits have been given by the Assembly for people to build on.

“But looking at the situation so far, it is an engineering problem and the engineers will have to come and get us some huge storm drains so that rain water will be able to be transferred from uphill to downhill into the Whin River,” he told journalists on Wednesday.

There was a gridlock at the Takoradi-Agona-Tarkwa highway on Tuesday, after a downpour caused a major flooding situation on the stretch.

A few vehicles which tried to force their way through the rising waters were submerged.

As a result, many motorists packed their cars waiting for the flooding waters to recede.

The development left thousands of motorists stranded with many seeking refuge in nearby schools and shelters to pass the night.

Eyewitnesses, told JoyNews that the traffic buildup was over a 15 kilometers stretch.

Speaking to the media after touring the affected areas, Mr. Darko-Mensah noted that already, plans are underway to reconstruct the highway, hence, government will redesign the project to include storm drains.

“This is a very huge investment and so we will look at the immediate and temporary measures by opening up the smaller drains to more water downhill.

“But as we already have plans to fix the main road, we will look at including storm drains as part of saving the roads. So we will get that on board,” he noted.