SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal for the latest edition of the North London derby, set for the early evening of Sunday 15 January 2023.

Spurs have struggled to find their best form throughout the season, but you can guarantee they will be fired up to put a dent in the Gunners’ title challenge.

“The situation was very clear. I continue to work to improve the club, to create a solid foundation and then to develop,” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte. “At the start of the season, I was very, very clear with the club. I said: ‘Okay, we can be competitive to win, but try to continue to improve in a way we can do it.’”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta noted on the rivalry between the teams: “When you have that feeling, and then you understand the history of the derbies, how both teams were historically created, and what has happened over the years, then that makes it very special. I think it’s a very special city, it’s a really special country, very passionate fans and it’s a great atmosphere to play in.”

Key players

Dejan Kulusevski – The Swedish winger brings an extra edge and energy to Tottenham’s play, and the team in white will need that for this high-stakes clash against Arsenal. Kulusevski’s pace and directness should be a major threat to the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka – The exciting winger continues to improve season by season, and has become a key source of pace and creativity for Arsenal. He will hope to use his intelligent movement to cause the Tottenham defence all kinds of trouble on Sunday.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Tottenham and Arsenal have met in 206 matches across all competitions since 1896. The Gunners have claimed 85 wins compared to 67 for Spurs, while 54 games have been drawn.

The teams last met in the Premier League back in October, with Arsenal claiming a 3-1 home win thanks to goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka. The Gunners have won three of the last four meetings of these clubs.

Battles to watch

Antonio Conte v Mikel Arteta – While Conte is still trying to establish a rhythm and identity at Spurs, Arteta has very much found a ‘groove’ with Arsenal and will chase a league ‘double’ over their arch-rivals.

Cristian Romero v Eddie Nketiah – In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah has stepped up well to lead the Arsenal defence, but this week he faces a resolute World Cup winner in the shape of Cristian Romero.

Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg v Martin Odegaard – A Scandinavian battle, as Danish defensive midfielder Hojbjerg looks to quell the threat of Norwegian playmaker Odegaard, who has been in outstanding form for the Gunners.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 15 January