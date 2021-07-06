Football stadiums in England are set to return to full capacity from July 19 after the UK government announced plans to ease the remaining restrictions on social distancing.

A final decision on whether to lift the remaining restrictions in England on July 19 will be taken next Monday.

But the government plans for stadiums to operate at full capacity from that date.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference on Monday afternoon: “We will move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus.

“From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events.”

Have English clubs allowed fans to return yet?

There has been a gradual return of fans to matches since the final stages of the 2020-21 season.

In the Premier League, clubs were allowed to welcome back up to 10,000 fans — or a quarter of their stadium’s capacity — for their last home game of the season in May.

Simultaneously, the government held a number of pilot events for testing the safe return of large audiences. The pilot events with a reduced number of fans included an FA Cup semi-final, the FA Cup final and the Carabao Cup final.

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester on May 15 was attended by 21,000 fans, 2,800 spectators — made up of local residents and key workers — watched the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester and Southampton, and 7,800 attended the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham.

The return of capacity crowds was boosted by a government report showing only eight COVID-19 cases were identified among 30,000 fans who attended football pilot events in April and May.

How about at Euro 2020?

During Euro 2020, matches at Wembley Stadium have also been used as pilot events.

Wembley’s 90,000-seater capacity was reduced to 22,500 for group fixtures at Euro 2020, but that was then expanded to 45,000 for last-16 ties. There are 60,000 fans anticipated for the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

READ ALSO

If England’s football team — who have reached the semi-final — wins Euro 2020, however, there will be no public celebration or parade until after July 19.

What about vaccine passports?

Test events including Euro 2020 matches and Wimbledon tennis have seen fans asked to provide proof of double vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.

There is a possibility that a similar ‘passport’ system could be used to help sports have full venues.

This decision to continue with this system, however, will be left up to the individual sporting bodies and will not be compulsory for entry.

What has the Premier League said?

A Premier League statement read: “Fans have been hugely missed so we welcome today’s announcement by the Government, and are looking forward to full stadiums in the 2021/22 season.

“As we move towards a Government decision on Step 4 of the roadmap and beyond, we will continue to work with football stakeholders and relevant public authorities to ensure that the return to full capacity is done in a way that keeps everyone safe.”

What about the EFL?

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “The EFL welcomes today’s positive announcement by the Prime Minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks’ time.

“Football has been planning for this outcome since the outset of the pandemic and having been forced to endure empty stadiums since March 2020, the message from EFL Clubs is that we are ready to re-open and welcome fans back in numbers.

“From the EFL’s own participation in the Events Research Programme and our Club’s extensive experience built up over many years, we are confident that all our Clubs can successfully manage large scale events and we will continue to work with the Government on the guidance that will help support their matchday operations.

“Today’s developments, of course, have been made possible by the staff at the NHS and countless medical experts and scientists who have helped to develop and roll-out the vaccines. On behalf of the League and its membership, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for playing such an important role in helping re-open our sport and wider society.”