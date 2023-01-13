SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on the afternoon of Saturday 14 January 2023.

The Red Devils are looking to put themselves in top-four contention, while the Citizens have far loftier ambitions – a third straight title and a fifth in the space of six seasons – but these will both take a back seat to the sheer burning fire of a local derby.

“On that day, City were better, we have to accept that. But we can’t accept our performance, that was unacceptable,” said Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag of the 6-3 loss his team was handed by City when the clubs met back in October.

“It was a reality check, so we have to learn from it and carry on. You take respect of the opponent but we still stick to our principles, that’s tactics sometimes, to surprise opponents, to bring something different to your game.”

City boss Pep Guardiola noted, “You always have the feeling we have the time, but when you fight teams like [Man United] we don’t have time, so immediately have to try to make a result, otherwise it will be impossible.”

He added, “That is a warning I have to say, and if we are not going to do it we don’t have to change managers or players because this club right now, Manchester City, we want to be there as much as possible.”

Key players

Marcus Rashford – The forward has been in brilliant form for club and country in recent weeks and will be aiming to fire United to a home win over their arch-rivals. Rashford’s pace and improved confidence should make him a major threat to City’s defence.

Rodri – Something of an unsung hero for City, Spanish midfielder Rodri is one of their most vital players in the way he helps to recycle possession while combining a tactical and defensive awareness to help keep the team in balance.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, City and United have met in 188 matches across all competitions since 1891, with the Red Devils claiming 77 wins compared to 58 for the Citizens, while 53 games were drawn.

The teams have met once already this season, with City recording a 6-3 win at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League clash back in October. The team in light blue have recorded three straight wins over their rivals in red.

Battles to watch

Erik ten Hag v Pep Guardiola – Guardiola very much got the better of Ten Hag when the teams met back in October, but the Dutchman will be itching for some revenge, especially on home soil at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane v Erling Haaland – The French centre-back is a ‘Rolls Royce’ of defenders, but he’ll be up against a ‘monster truck’ in the shape of Haaland, whose scoring record only grows more imperious every week.

Casemiro v Kevin De Bruyne – One of the key driving forces behind United’s improvement has been the form of Casemiro, but he’ll have a tough job in trying to tie down ‘KDB’, who is rightly regarded as one of the best-attacking midfielders in the world.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 14 January