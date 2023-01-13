The results of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will be made public on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

This is according to the Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kwasi Kwarteng.

He made this reiteration in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Friday.

“Our checks with WAEC show that hopefully by 19th January, the BECE results will be in,” he told host, Bernice Abu-Baidoo Lansah.

The spokesperson added that the Ministry was eager to enable first-year Senior High School (SHS) students to commence classes early.

Therefore, after the results are released, the students will be allocated to their respective secondary schools a little earlier than has been done in past years.

“This year, the placement will be quite earlier. Instead of March, we are looking at February so that students can get to school quite earlier,” Mr Kwarteng added.

He further advised 2022 BECE candidates to check online to view their school placements after they have been released and shared that there will be manual provisions in place for students who are unable to get schools via the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

He gave the assurance that when school placements are announced, further details will be made public.