Power FM presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie, was on Monday morning released from the Nsawam Prison after serving 14 days in jail.

He was received by his family, colleagues and friends who waited for him at the entrance of the Nsawam Prison.

The journalist was on Tuesday, February 8, sentenced to prison by the Accra High Court after the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, charged him with contempt over his claims against President Akufo-Addo and judges.

Justice Elfreda Dankyi said the 36-year-old was guilty of breaching the peace and publishing false news, contrary to Sections 207 and 208 (1) respectively of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

“I have been magnanimous,” she stated when lead counsel for the broadcaster, Victor Kojoga Adawudu, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

On December 14, 2020, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service arrested the Accra-based Power FM presenter for threatening and insulting President Akufo-Addo.

Oheneba Boamah is said to have recorded a live video on his Facebook page in which he was heard insulting and issuing series of threats to the President.

He claimed that the President after the December, 2020 polls, met with some judges including the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

He claimed the meeting was an attempt by the President to influence the judges if the opposition candidate, John Mahama, decided to petition the courts over the election results.

The presenter was arrested after he honoured an invitation by the CID over the issue.

He was cautioned on the offences of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and publication of false news contrary to sections 207 and 208 (1) respectively of the Criminal Offences Act.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General, who led the case against the journalist, argued that the suspect must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.