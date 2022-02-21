Adom TV’s award-winning presenter, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has been appointed as Head of Communication for Africa Paralympic Committee (APC).

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the APC said the appointment was due to his years of tremendous experience, expertise, knowledge, and understanding of the media landscape within and outside Africa.

The host of Adom FM’s Fire for Fire is expected to plan, develop and implement communication strategies to promote the APC, its programmes and related issues.

The current member of Asante Kotoko communication team is also required to disseminate information and create awareness about APC as well as develop and maintain relationships with media personnel to increase press coverage in the media space.

Songo expressed his gratitude to the President of the APC, Samson Deen after accepting the appointment.

“I want to thank Samson Deen for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” he told Adomonline.com.