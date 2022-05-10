An Accra Circuit Court has granted a bail sum of ¢35,000 with two sureties to a poultry farmer for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

Isaac Annobil, aged 46, had been charged with defrauding another poultry farmer, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.

Meanwhile, Joseph Klem, aged 62, a poultry farm manager, who was not present in court was charged with abetment of crime.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah adjourned the case to May 31, 2022.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang told the Court that the complainant was Victoria Yevu, the owner of the poultry farm.

The Prosecution said Klem was a manager at Victoria Yevu’s poultry farm and Isaac Annobil was a poultry farmer who lived at East Legon Hills.

Police Chief Inspector Tenkorang said in August 2021, Klem introduced Annobil to Madam Yevu as a Veterinary doctor who imported day-old chicks from Belgium for sale and he would like Madam Yevu to purchase day-old chicks from him.

The Prosecution said Madam Yevu contacted Annobil and he confirmed to her that he was a Veterinary Doctor and a poultry farm consultant and that he had connections in Belgium to procure day-old chicks for her.

Police Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Madam Yevu paid ¢50,000.00 into Annobil’s ADB account bearing the name Annobil Isaac Ventures for him to supply her with 5,000-day-old chicks.

The Prosecution said Mr Annobil after receipt of the said amount, failed to supply the day-old chicks, and all efforts made by Mr Yevu to either get her money or the chicks proved futile.

Police Chief Inspector Tenkorang said in February 2022, Madam Yevu made a complaint to the Police and the accused persons were arrested.

The Prosecution said in Annobil’s caution statement, that he admitted to having received the said amount from madam Yevu.

Police Chief Inspector Tenkorang said during investigations, Annobil refunded ¢15,000 to Madam Yevu and promised to pay the rest later but had since not done so.

Investigations also revealed that Annobil was not a Veterinary doctor as he made Madam Yevu believe and that Klem was also aware that Annobil was not a Veterinary Doctor.