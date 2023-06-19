Cristiano Ronaldo won his 199th Portugal cap as his side cruised past Bosnia-Herzegovina to maintain their winning streak in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Bruno Fernandes set up Bernardo Silva who opened the scoring with a chipped effort in the 44th minute.

Fernandes added a second through a 77th-minute header and a third in the closing stages with a sweet strike.

Ronaldo had a first-half header ruled out for offside at Estadio da Luz.

Portugal stay top of Group J having won all three of their matches.

Coming into the fixture in Lisbon, Al Nassr’s Ronaldo, 38, had scored four goals across two European Championship qualifiers in March.

He was fractionally offside when he nodded home Joao Cancelo’s cross in the 23rd minute, but Portugal were able to canter to victory without their talisman among the goals.

Bosnia-Herzegovina are now fourth, four points behind second-placed Slovakia.

The visitors could have taken the lead midway through the first half but Edin Dzeko volleyed over when unmarked in the box.