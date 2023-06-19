Italy beat the Netherlands in the Nations League play-off to pile pressure on Dutch boss Ronald Koeman.

Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi scored in the opening 20 minutes and, though Steven Bergwijn pulled a goal back, Federico Chiesa sealed the win.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 2-3 late on, but the defeat means Koeman has lost three of the first four games of his second spell in charge.

Croatia face Spain in the Nations League final later on Sunday.

Italy took the lead in Enschede after just six minutes, left-back Dimarco starting the move with a deep cross before making a run into the area, being found by Giacomo Raspadori’s backheel and firing a crisp shot into the top corner past Justin Bijlow.

On 20 minutes, Frattesi slotted home after a Wilfried Gnonto shot deflected into his path. It was followed by a lengthy VAR check for offside and handball against Frattesi, but the goal stood.

The Netherlands, who were booed by an unimpressed home crowd, wasted their best chance late in the first half when Cody Gakpo chipped the ball wide from about 12 yards.

They pulled the score back to 2-1 midway through the second half, Bergwijn smartly taking down a deep cross before firing left-footed past Gianluigi Donnarumma, however, Chiesa restored Italy’s two-goal lead with a cool finish across Bijlow following a quick counter-attack.

Wijnaldum fired into the roof of the net to ensure a grandstand finish with nine minutes of added time, however European champions Italy managed to hold on for third place.

Koeman returned as manager of the Netherlands after the 2022 World Cup but has endured a stuttering start to his second spell. This result follows a 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by France and the 4-2 extra-time loss to Croatia in the Nations League semi-final on Wednesday.