Popular Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Ice Prince Zamani, has been arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police officer.

The incident, according to the Nigerian police, occurred after he was arrested for driving a vehicle with an unlicensed number plate at about 3:00 am on Friday.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, announced this in a post on his official Twitter page.

He indicated the musician is expected to be arraigned today for further actions.

He wrote: At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.

He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today.

