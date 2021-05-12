Radio and TV personality, Jon Germain and his wife, Nadia Brong, have welcomed a new baby.

It is not known when Nadia delivered the newborn baby. The presenter announced the birth of the child on May 11, 2021.

He made the announcement by sharing a photo with the baby.

In the photo, he sat down with the baby on his lap.

“Glory To Yahweh Alone. Thank you.. Thank you @mrs_germain for giving me (In DJ Khalid Voice) ANOTHER ONE . Thanks to Dr Chike and your team at Landmark Hospital. God bless you.”