A prophecy by the founder of Jelem Chapel International, Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu, about Ghana’s presidential election in 2024 has received wild public reactions.

In a video of the apostle speaking to his congregation, he emphasised that the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, is the spiritually acclaimed next president of Ghana.

Despite the apostle’s strong conviction in his prophecy, the public shares a contrary view.

Check out the video below: