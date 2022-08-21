Takoradi born artiste, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has given credence to the saying “the best comes from the West” as he bags the most prestigious award at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards USA.

Kofi Kinaata was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the event which took place in the Lincoln Theater on the 769 E Long Street of Columbus, Ohio.

He floored last year’s winner, Diana Hamilton, as well as Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Artiste Black Sherif also walked home with the Hiphop/Highlife Artiste of the Year and the New Artiste of the Year awards.

Diana Hamilton is Female Vocalist of the Year and Akwaboah, Male Vocalist of the Year.

Most Popular Song of the Year is Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Yeeko’ featuring Kuami Eugene and Epixode for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

The Lynx Entertainment boys were surely not exempted. While Kuami Eugene walked away with the Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year, KiDi swept the Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.

The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) 2022 is designed to recognise and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers locally and globally.

It is also aimed at extending the reach of the Ghanaian music industry at home and abroad.